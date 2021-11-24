Verbatim: Huntington County Prosecuting Attorney concludes investigation at Churubusco Jr/Sr High School

The following was released by Jeremy K. Nix, Huntington County Prosecuting Attorney, on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021:

On November 15, 2021 I accepted an appointment to serve as Special Prosecutor related to allegations at the Churubusco Junior-Senior High School.

After reviewing the case report and supporting documentation from the Indiana State Police, I have determined that all of the individuals allegedly involved were juveniles and none of the acts allegedly committed would be felony offenses if committed by an adult. The individuals allegedly involved have been referred tothe intake officer for a preliminary inquiry and recommendations pursuant to I.C. 31-37-8-1.

Pursuant to I.C. 31-39-1-2 and 31-39-2-8, all juvenile court records are confidential, unless the records involve murder, a felony, or multiple, unrelated misdemeanors. None of those exceptions are applicable to this investigation. As such, I do not expect to be able to provide any additional information.

Investigating agencies:

Indiana State Police Department

Any juveniles involved are presumed to not be a delinquent child unless and until the State proves them to be a delinquent child beyond a reasonable doubt.