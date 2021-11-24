Thanksgiving holiday closings

These Thanksgiving closings have been received in The Journal Gazette's newsroom:

Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, all Fort Wayne and Allen County offices will be closed for business on Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26. All offices will reopen for business on Monday, Nov. 29.

There will be no Allen County Board of Commissioners legislative session on Nov. 26.

Residential garbage and recycling collection will be pushed back one day.

There will be no leaf collection on Thursday.