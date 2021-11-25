Turkey fun ahead of Thanksgiving

Lois Kaufman, a resident at Heritage Park Nursing Home, shoots foam arrows at Social Enrichment Director Sherrie Murphy, who's dressed as a turkey for Thanksgiving, on Wednesday at Heritage Park.
Photos by Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Kindergartner Harmony Bryan is revealed as the winner of the Harrison Hill Elementary School’s 34th annual Gobble Off contest for the younger grades Wednesday morning. Students competed by gobbling with the winner taking home a frozen turkey and runner-up a pumpkin pie.
Harrison Hill Elementary students competed in the 34th annual Gobble Off contest Wednesday morning. Students competed by gobbling, with the best gobbler taking home a frozen turkey and runner-up a pumpkin pie. WITH VIDEO