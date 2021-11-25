Silver Alert issued for missing Westfield woman

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Westfield woman.

Hailey Fishburn, 20, was last seen on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., a statement from Indiana State Police said.

Fishburn is 5-feet, 2-inches tall, has blonde hair, green eyes and weighs 190 pounds. Fishburn was last seen wearing a blue denim dress and a black shirt.

State police believe that Fishburn is in danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about Fishburn is asked to call the Westfield Police Department at 317-773-1300 or 911.