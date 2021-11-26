Adams Central falls 34-28 in 1A final

Top-ranked Indianapolis Lutheran has defeated No. 2 Adams Central 34-28 in the state 1A football finals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Quarterback Montasi Clay scored with more than a minute left in the game to break a 28-28 tie.

The Saints finish 15-0; the Flying Jets end the season 13-2.

