1 killed in crash on slick Michigan roadway

NEW BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- One person has died after a crash along a slippery roadway in southwest Michigan, just north of the state line with Indiana.

The crash occurred about 7:15 p.m. Thursday on eastbound Interstate 94 near New Buffalo Township, the Berrien County sheriff’s office reported Friday.

Four people were inside an SUV heading eastbound on I-94 when the driver lost control on the roadway and struck a guardrail. The driver of a Buick Lucerne also lost control before striking the SUV, which was stopped along the freeway’s shoulder.

A passenger from the SUV was outside tending to its injured driver and was pinned by the Lucerne. She later died.

The Lucerne's driver and two passengers in that vehicle were injured.

Cold, slick rain and icy road conditions are believed to have contributed to the crash, the sheriff’s office said.