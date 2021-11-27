Winter weather advisory: Allen, 10 area counties

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 3 p.m. today to 10 a.m. Sunday, saying up to an inch of snow may fall in areas north and west of Fort Wayne and 1 to 2 inches in Williams County, Ohio.

Mixed precipitation is expected, with ice accumulations of a light glaze, the weather service said. It said drivers should expect slippery roads, and should slow down and use caution while traveling.

Rain is expected this afternoon, the weather service said, but snow and sleet will mix in at times. Light freezing rain and drizzle will be possible this evening and overnight.

In northeast Indiana, other counties included in the advisory are DeKalb, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and Whitley. In northwest Ohio, counties included are Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert and Williams. Areas south of Fort Wayne are not included.