Decatur woman among 2 killed in Ohio crash

A Decatur, Indiana, woman was one of two drivers who died in a two-vehicle crash in Allen County, Ohio, early today, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The highway patrol at Lima said Madyson Snyder, 17, of Spencerville, Ohio, was driving east on Ohio 117 near Mills Road, east of Spencerville, about 6:45 a.m. when her car went left of center and collided with a vehicle driven west by Bridget Hendricks, 25, of Decatur.

Hendricks and Snyder died at the scene, the highway patrol said. A passenger in Snyder's car, Nathaniel Meade, 18, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima.