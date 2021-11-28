1 found dead in Decatur Road shooting

A man with apparent gunshot wounds was found dead early today at a Decatur Road residence, and Fort Wayne police said they are interviewing a person of interest in the case.

City police were called to the 7900 block of Decatur Road shortly after 1 a.m. on multiple reports of a shooting, police said in a statement. It said officers found a man with apparent gunshot wounds, and paramedics pronounced him dead.

Detectives were interviewing witnesses early today and crime scene technicians were processing the scene, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 260-427-1222, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the P3 Tips app.

The incident remains under investigation by city police, the Allen County prosecutor's office and the county coroner's office.