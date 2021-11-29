Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette Vietmy Montgomery pops a kick-flip on the Old Fort pedestrian bridge Sunday while on his way downtown to buy some pizza and beer. Previous Next Monday, November 29, 2021 1:00 am Flippin' out Flippin' out Share this article Share Share on twitter Email story More stories Santa Train right on time for holidays County districts maintain gain Black Furday pays off in plentiful pet adoptions Holcomb urged to stop logging A 'new vision' for state to grow Decatur woman among 2 killed in Ohio crash Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment