Pets of the week

Momo is a 2-year-old spayed female. She was in a foster home raising her babies and her foster mom said that she was one of the friendliest adult cats she's ever fostered. To meet Momo, call Animal Care & Control at 427-5502.
Humane Fort Wayne
Daphne is an 8-year-old spayed rat terrier mix. She is diabetic and has some special needs. To learn more about Daphne, call Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454 Tuesday through Sunday.
Humane Fort Wayne
Beep Bop is a 2-year-old spayed domestic shorthair mix. If you want a cat to be on your lap and demand some attention, then Beep Bop is your gal. Call Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454 to meet Beep Bop.