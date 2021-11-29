Verbatim: Greater Fort Wayne Inc., Black Chamber Fort Wayne make alliance official

Greater Fort Wayne Inc. and Black Chamber Fort Wayne issued this news release today:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- Greater Fort Wayne Inc. and Black Chamber Fort Wayne today made their alliance official. Leaders from each organization signed a memorandum of understanding to share resources, helping both parties better serve their members and the community.

“Our organizations have been collaborating for several years now; this agreement just expands that relationship and puts it in writing,” said John Urbahns, president and CEO of GFW Inc. “We're happy to continue working together with Black Chamber Fort Wayne. When both of our organizations -- and all of our members -- succeed, the entire community wins.”

"This alliance makes both of our organizations stronger," said Ramadan Abdul-Azeez, Black Chamber Fort Wayne's board president. "Not only does it free up resources for us to better serve our members; it brings our leadership teams and members closer together. I'm excited to see those interactions blossom into partnerships that make our community a better place to live, work, and play. We sincerely hope that this partnership offers a signal of growth potential for Black-owned and minority businesses citywide."

Key points in the memorandum of understanding include:

Black Chamber Fort Wayne will utilize GFW Inc.'s address (200 E. Main St., Suite 800, Fort Wayne, IN 46802) as its new mailing and corporate address.

GFW Inc. will provide space within its office for Black Chamber meetings, including the Black Chamber's monthly business group meeting.

Members of GFW Inc. and Black Chamber Fort Wayne will receive "members-only" pricing to both organizations' events.

GFW Inc. and Black Chamber Fort Wayne will remain independent organizations. The agreement is effective immediately.