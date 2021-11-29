Monday, November 29, 2021 2:08 pm
Light snow: DeKalb, LaGrange, Steuben, Defiance, Paulding, Williams
The Journal Gazette
A widespread half-inch to 2 inches of snow is expected this evening into the early overnight hours in six northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio counties north of Fort Wayne, the National Weather Service said today.
Roads may become snow-covered and slick for a time, the weather service said.
Counties included in the outlook area are DeKalb, LaGrange and Steuben in Indiana and Defiance, Paulding and Williams in Ohio.
