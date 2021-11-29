The Journal Gazette
 
Monday, November 29, 2021 2:08 pm

Light snow: DeKalb, LaGrange, Steuben, Defiance, Paulding, Williams

A widespread half-inch to 2 inches of snow is expected this evening into the early overnight hours in six northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio counties north of Fort Wayne, the National Weather Service said today.

Roads may become snow-covered and slick for a time, the weather service said.

Counties included in the outlook area are DeKalb, LaGrange and Steuben in Indiana and Defiance, Paulding and Williams in Ohio.

 

