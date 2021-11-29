DeKalb reports 345 new novel coronavirus cases, 1 more death, in last week

The DeKalb County Health Department said today it had confirmed 345 new COVID-19 cases among county residents from Nov. 20 to 26.

The county resident who died was older than 80, the health department said in a statement.

Two hundred thirty of the new cases are in patients 50 and younger, the statement said. It said the total number of positive cases in the county is now 7,559 and the total number of deaths is 88.