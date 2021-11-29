Arrest made in Arcola shooting

A Fort Wayne man has been arrested after a man was shot twice in the leg Sunday in his Arcola home.

Zebulen Rust, 43, is charged with aggravated battery, criminal recklessness, intimidation and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Allen County officers were called to the 800 block of Westwood Drive about 4:30 p.m.

Dispatchers informed the officers of a three-car crash with injuries, with one of the vehicles possibly on fire. Dispatchers also told officers the suspect in the shooting was believed to be one of the drivers involved.

A witness told police he heard shots coming from the victim's home, but did not think anything about it because the victim will target shoot in his backyard at the tree line. The victim called the witness and told him he had been shot and to call 911, police said.

The witness told police the suspect was still on the property and was trying to leave but the suspect's truck was stuck in the backyard.

The suspect was able to get his truck unstuck and left at a high rate of speed, witnesses told police.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where his condition was unavailable today.