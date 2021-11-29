Silver Alert issued for missing Noblesville teen

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Noblesville teen.

Jayla Breland, 18, was last seen on Sunday at 10:30 p.m., Indiana State Police said in a statement today.

Breland is 5-feet, 6-inches tall, has black hair, brown eyes and weighs 278 pounds. Breland was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt.

State police believe Breland is in need of medical assistance and is in extreme danger.

Anyone with information about Breland is asked to call 911 or the Noblesville Police Department at 317-773-1300.