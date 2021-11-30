The following nonprofit organizations responded to The Journal Gazette's request for charity wish lists.

Allen County Christmas Bureau Inc.

P.O. Box 13265 Fort Wayne; 4201 Coldwater Road (Glenbrook Square, former Carson's, southwest side; no entrance from inside mall; street address from Nov. 30 through Dec. 8)

Phone: 260-710-2163, 260-710-2163 for specific directions

Mission: Assist needy families with Christmas needs and desires by providing gifts, food, personal hygiene items and cleaning products at Christmas time

Drop-off: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 30 through Dec. 3. Monetary contributions can be mailed any time to: P.O. Box 13265, Fort Wayne IN 46868

Babe of Whitley County

533 N. Line St., Columbia City, 46725

Phone: 260-244-2820.

Mission: Provides quality incentives to parents who participate in preventive and prenatal care, including parenting, educational, and nutritional classes to promote healthy pregnancy, birth outcome, and early-childhood development

Wish list: Diapers size 4 and up, pull-ups, wipes, baby wash, diaper cream, sippy cups, bottles, new clothing and pajamas and monetary donations

Drop-off: Noon to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday or call to arrange another time

Central Noble Food Pantry

601 N. Orange St., Albion

Phone: 260-564-8160

Mission: Serve anyone in need of nutritional assistance

Wish list: Cake mixes, juices, Ramen noodles, chicken noodle soup, canned meat, cereal, boxed meals, health and beauty products

Drop-off: 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Fridays, or call 260-564-8160; someone will meet you there

Coats for Kids at the Volunteer Center

3401 Lake Ave., Suite 4, Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-424-3505

Mission: Provide warm winter coats for low-income children in our community while promoting volunteerism and philanthropy

Wish list: New children's winter coats for boys and girls sizes 8-20

Drop-off: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 3401 Lake Ave. and during regular business hours at YMCAs, Peerless Cleaners, Sweetwater and Darlington Holiday Warehouse. Monetary donations at www.volunteerfortwayne.org; $25 provides a new winter coat, hat, gloves and scarf for a child in need

Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana

999 E. Tillman Road, Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-447-3696

Mission: Alleviate hunger through the full use of donated food and other resources

Wish list: 2 desks, 2 desk chairs, 2 new printers, floor buffer for warehouse, windows washed

Drop-off: Call 260-447-3696 to make arrangements

Early Childhood Alliance

3800 N. Anthony Blvd., CC1220, Fort Wayne (inside Ivy Tech's Coliseum Boulevard Campus)

Phone: 260-745-2501

Mission: Build better futures for young children by promoting and providing quality early childhood education and services for families, early childhood professionals and the community

Wish list: Color safe bleach; disinfectant wipes; disposable face masks for adults and children; K-Cups Keurig coffee pods – coffee, hot cocoa, tea; multicultural play materials (puzzles, books, dolls); Play-Dough; construction paper; Fiskars scissors – round tip; glue sticks; small bottles of glue; washable markers; crayons (large for little hands and normal size too); watercolor paints; paint brushes

Drop-off: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Faith United Methodist Church

207 E. Dewald St., Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-744-4238

Mission: Provide Christmas blessing Bags for the homeless (hygiene items)

Wish list: Travel size wipes, body wash, lotion, shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, mouthwash, tissues, toothbrushes, dental floss, lip balm, tampons, panty liners

Drop-off: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays; also, 24/7 drop-off donation bin in church parking lot by the handicap access ramp

Fort Wayne Children's Choir

Purdue University Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E., Fort Wayne (Modular Classroom Building, across from Parking Garage 3)

Phone: 260-481-0481

Mission: Teach music literacy to children from diverse backgrounds through song and performance

Wish list: Printer paper, cardstock, pencils, black disposable face masks (adult and child size), postage stamps

Drop-off: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday through Dec. 15

Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry

2502 Church St., Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-385-3362, or email info@fwpetfoodpantry.com

Mission: Provide pet food at no cost to pet owners who are struggling financially and cannot afford to feed their pets

Wish list: Cat treats, dry cat food, canned dog food, paper towels, 30-gallon trash bags

Drop-off: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday at 2502 Church St. and every Pet Supplies Plus location

Friends of the Poor

611 W. Wayne St., Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-422-6821

Mission: Help unemployed adults rise above poverty. Hosts the Third World Shoppe which sells handmade gifts to provide income for the artisans and provide work experience in retail store operations, graphic arts and printing, building maintenance and repair as well as bookkeeping and computer data entry

Wish list: 3D printer and most printing equipment or supplies; most tools including a small garden tiller; old aluminum frame storm windows, especially those from storm doors; 24-inch bike; potting soil and vegetable seeds; food and household supplies; used or new postage stamps; working camcorder; solar collectors and useable wood for building

Drop-off: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or by appointment

From This Day Forward Wedding & Events Ministry

14625 Lima Road, Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-403-7323

Mission: Demonstrate the power of Christ's love to those in need as they celebrate life events. Work with individuals as they plan a special event on a limited budget

Wish list: Women's, young women's and children's formal wear; gently used/new wedding gowns especially plus sizes for all types; dress shoes in women's and children's sizes; jewelry; wedding veils and formal accessories; cash donations to put into Bridal Gown scholarship and toward building garden shed; packing materials such as bubble wrap, tape, large storage containers with lids; batteries of all sizes; Ziploc storage bags; large garment bags for wedding gowns; mailing stamps; color printer paper, white printer paper; Home Depot/Lowes gift cards; gas station gift cards; Christmas wrapping paper

Drop-off: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. boutique hours Saturday or in the outside donation bin by the door entrance at 14625 Lima Road. Email with questions to info@fromthisdayforwardministry.org

Cash/check and gift card donations mailed to: 14625 Lima Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46818

GiveHear

130 W. Main St., Suite 150, Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-602-3276

Mission: That no person be prevented from full participation in life due to hearing loss

Wish list: New hearing aid batteries, new and used hearing aids, new and gently used children's books

Drop-off: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at GiveHear office; you can also request a postage-paid envelope to send your used hearing aids by calling 260-602-3276

Healthier Moms and Babies

1025 W. Rudisill Ave., Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-469-4076

Mission: Reduce infant mortality and improve the outcome of pregnancy in Allen County by offering health education and case management services to low-income, high-risk pregnant women and their families

Wish list: Diapers (all sizes, especially newborn), wipes, diaper rash cream, pacifiers, feminine hygiene supplies, lanolin for nursing mothers, disposable nursing pads, self-care kits for mothers during hospital stays, travel size toiletries

Link to our Target registry:

www.target.com/gift-registry/gift/healthiermomsandbabies2021

Link to our Amazon registry:

www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2PONN8775GDGY?ref_=wl_share

Drop-off: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 29-30; noon to 4 p.m. Dec 1; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec 2, Dec. 6-7, Dec. 9, Dec. 13-16

House of Grace Center for Pregnant Teens and Single Moms United

1118 Jones St., near Jefferson Boulevard and College Street, Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-602-1803

Mission: Provide pregnant teens and single moms items needed for their babies before birth and beyond

Wish list: Diapers, formula and clothes as well as food and hygiene items for moms

Drop off: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

LEARN Resource Center

610 Professional Park Drive, Suite A, New Haven

Phone: 260-749-9516

Mission: Ignite and inspire a mindset for learning by investing in the well-being of children in kindergarten through sixth grade through out-of-school programs and services.

Wish list: New books for children in kindergarten through sixth grade, children board games, craft supplies, blank writing journals, $5-$10 gift cards for youth incentives, video camera, minivan to deliver free summer meals to five meal sites, 15-passenger van to transport children to service-learning/fun field trips

Drop-off: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday; other times by appointment, 610 Professional Park Drive, New Haven; always call prior to drop-off

Literacy Alliance

1005 W Rudisill Blvd., Suite 307, Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-426-7323

Mission: End illiteracy by teaching students through learning centers, literacy programs and tutoring services that empower individuals to succeed at work, at home and in the community

Wish list: Forever stamps, closable/sealable storage bags, plastic forks, pencils, highlighters, copy paper (regular size, white), notebooks, batteries (all sizes), small boxes of tissues, trash can liners, math flash cards, small denomination gas/gift cards, financial donations

Drop-off: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday

Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana

921 E. Dupont Road No. 851, Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-215-9292

Mission: Create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses

Wish list: Grant wishes by donating at www.oki.wish.org/nein

Drop-off: Mail check donations to Make-A-Wish NEIN, 921 E. Dupont Road No. 851, Fort Wayne, IN 46825

Mission: Motherhood

999 E. Tillman Road, Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-338-8939

Mission: Providing mothers with practical, social and emotional support

Wish list: All sizes of diapers, pull-ups, wipes and formula

Drop-off: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Mail to Community Harvest Food Bank c/o Mission: Motherhood, 999 E. Tillman Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46816

Mustard Seed Furniture Bank of Fort Wayne Inc.

3636 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-471-5802, press 1

Mission: Provide household furnishings to families and individuals as they rebuild their lives after suffering disasters, personal tragedy or other misfortunes

Wish list: Items of greatest need – New basic counter-top appliances: Toasters, can openers, hand mixers, crock pots and coffee pots, new twin-size blankets and/of comforters and sheet sets, gift cards to Macy's, Wal-Mart and/or Lassus, financial donations for Beds4Kids Program and/or Mission; items of continual need – Forever stamps (rolls and/or books), reams/cases of white paper – 20 pounds 81/2 x 11, 3M clear 3-inch packaging tape, 3/4-inch painters tape for labeling of furniture items – blue or green

For a list of larger furniture items that are accepted, go to www.mustardseedfortwayne.com

All donations must be clean, in working order and free of any rips, tears, stains, animal hair and/or cigarette burns.

Drop-off: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, rear of building, ring the doorbell; do not leave items outside

Financial support may be mailed, dropped off or by using the PayPal tab at www.mustardseedfortwayne.com

E-mail: donations@mustardseedfortwayne.com

All pickups are scheduled with advanced notice

The Rose Home Inc.

2208 Wayne Trace, Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-424-1600

Mission: Provide a structured, Christian atmosphere in which a drug/alcohol addicted woman can be guided through a holistic approach to recovery

Wish list: Paper products – toilet paper, paper towels, napkins, etc.; nonperishable food items; brooms, mops, and buckets; vacuum cleaners; gift cards for miscellaneous items for new residents; work boots; underwear; bras; socks; pillows; feminine hygiene products; canned meat (canned beef, canned chicken); rubber-back rugs for bathrooms

Drop-off: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday

St. Andrews Soup Kitchen

2714 New Haven Ave., Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-423-6326

Mission: Serve the hungry and those in need

Wish list: Cash, check or money order donations, powdered milk, peanut butter, rice, pasta products, canned veggies, canned fruit, Ramen noodles and cereal

Drop-off: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday or Friday

Vincent Village

2827 Holton Ave, Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-456-4172

Mission: Provide shelter, care, advocacy, affordable housing, and supportive services for homeless families; provide a long-term continuum of care, training, and resources with empathy, dignity, and accountability

Wish list: Bed in a bag, pillows, bed linen-sheets sets, shampoo, lotion, deodorant, baby wipes, conditioner, toothpaste, feminine hygiene products, soap, toothpaste, razors, diapers and Pull-Ups ages 2-5, shaving cream, Q-Tips, hangers

Drop-off: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

St. Joseph Missions

3505 Lake Ave, Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-426-7358

Mission: Provide emergency shelter and resources for single women experiencing homelessness, regardless of their faith, in an environment that respects their dignity as human persons, affords them the opportunity to live individually and collectively with others in a safe environment of self-government, and empowers them to network with local businesses and social services for employment and self-sufficiency

Wish list: Laundry detergent, hand soap, loofahs, razors, Q-Tips, feminine hygiene products, shaving cream, hair brushes, black hair care products, earplugs, twin-size sheets, copy paper, dish soap, dishwasher detergent, towels, Tylenol, Excedrin, bleach, latex gloves, trash bags

Drop-off: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Visiting Nurse

5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-435-3236

Mission: Provide compassion, comfort and guidance through life's journey.

Wish list: Baby monitors, bird seed, lap blankets, adult coloring books, coloring pencils, gas gift cards, Arts United gift cards, Model Magic Modeling Clay

Drop-off: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

YWCA Northeast Indiana

5920 Decatur Road, Fort Wayne

Phone: 260-424-4908

Mission: Empower women, eliminate racism, and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all

Wish list: Linens – twin blankets, bath towels and washcloths, twin sheet sets including pillowcases, pillows. Hygiene – travel-size toiletries (shampoo, conditioner, lotion, body wash); menstrual products; diapers; hairspray and hair products, ethnic hair products/hair products for African-American hair. Clothing – women's T-shirts/undershirts, women's sweatpants/leggings/T-shirts (size small-2X), bras and underwear for women, clothing for children (shoes, underwear, boys pants and shorts, girls clothing size 7-10), women's plus-size jeans, winter clothes for women and children, pajamas, slippers or non-slip socks

Empowerment: Bicycles, board games, card games, activity books, art supplies (paint, markers, crayons, etc.), weekly and monthly planners, cleaning supplies, earbuds/headphones, journals, planners, or pocket calendars; home items – small décor items, picture frames; kitchen items – dish sets, kitchen towels, oven mitts, silverware

Drop-off: Call ahead before bringing donations. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Used clothing and items not accepted