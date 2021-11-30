Tuesday, November 30, 2021 12:01 am
Charity wish lists
The following nonprofit organizations responded to The Journal Gazette's request for charity wish lists.
Allen County Christmas Bureau Inc.
P.O. Box 13265 Fort Wayne; 4201 Coldwater Road (Glenbrook Square, former Carson's, southwest side; no entrance from inside mall; street address from Nov. 30 through Dec. 8)
Phone: 260-710-2163, 260-710-2163 for specific directions
Mission: Assist needy families with Christmas needs and desires by providing gifts, food, personal hygiene items and cleaning products at Christmas time
Drop-off: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 30 through Dec. 3. Monetary contributions can be mailed any time to: P.O. Box 13265, Fort Wayne IN 46868
Babe of Whitley County
533 N. Line St., Columbia City, 46725
Phone: 260-244-2820.
Mission: Provides quality incentives to parents who participate in preventive and prenatal care, including parenting, educational, and nutritional classes to promote healthy pregnancy, birth outcome, and early-childhood development
Wish list: Diapers size 4 and up, pull-ups, wipes, baby wash, diaper cream, sippy cups, bottles, new clothing and pajamas and monetary donations
Drop-off: Noon to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday or call to arrange another time
Central Noble Food Pantry
601 N. Orange St., Albion
Phone: 260-564-8160
Mission: Serve anyone in need of nutritional assistance
Wish list: Cake mixes, juices, Ramen noodles, chicken noodle soup, canned meat, cereal, boxed meals, health and beauty products
Drop-off: 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Fridays, or call 260-564-8160; someone will meet you there
Coats for Kids at the Volunteer Center
3401 Lake Ave., Suite 4, Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-424-3505
Mission: Provide warm winter coats for low-income children in our community while promoting volunteerism and philanthropy
Wish list: New children's winter coats for boys and girls sizes 8-20
Drop-off: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 3401 Lake Ave. and during regular business hours at YMCAs, Peerless Cleaners, Sweetwater and Darlington Holiday Warehouse. Monetary donations at www.volunteerfortwayne.org; $25 provides a new winter coat, hat, gloves and scarf for a child in need
Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana
999 E. Tillman Road, Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-447-3696
Mission: Alleviate hunger through the full use of donated food and other resources
Wish list: 2 desks, 2 desk chairs, 2 new printers, floor buffer for warehouse, windows washed
Drop-off: Call 260-447-3696 to make arrangements
Early Childhood Alliance
3800 N. Anthony Blvd., CC1220, Fort Wayne (inside Ivy Tech's Coliseum Boulevard Campus)
Phone: 260-745-2501
Mission: Build better futures for young children by promoting and providing quality early childhood education and services for families, early childhood professionals and the community
Wish list: Color safe bleach; disinfectant wipes; disposable face masks for adults and children; K-Cups Keurig coffee pods – coffee, hot cocoa, tea; multicultural play materials (puzzles, books, dolls); Play-Dough; construction paper; Fiskars scissors – round tip; glue sticks; small bottles of glue; washable markers; crayons (large for little hands and normal size too); watercolor paints; paint brushes
Drop-off: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday
Faith United Methodist Church
207 E. Dewald St., Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-744-4238
Mission: Provide Christmas blessing Bags for the homeless (hygiene items)
Wish list: Travel size wipes, body wash, lotion, shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, mouthwash, tissues, toothbrushes, dental floss, lip balm, tampons, panty liners
Drop-off: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays; also, 24/7 drop-off donation bin in church parking lot by the handicap access ramp
Fort Wayne Children's Choir
Purdue University Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E., Fort Wayne (Modular Classroom Building, across from Parking Garage 3)
Phone: 260-481-0481
Mission: Teach music literacy to children from diverse backgrounds through song and performance
Wish list: Printer paper, cardstock, pencils, black disposable face masks (adult and child size), postage stamps
Drop-off: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday through Dec. 15
Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry
2502 Church St., Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-385-3362, or email info@fwpetfoodpantry.com
Mission: Provide pet food at no cost to pet owners who are struggling financially and cannot afford to feed their pets
Wish list: Cat treats, dry cat food, canned dog food, paper towels, 30-gallon trash bags
Drop-off: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday at 2502 Church St. and every Pet Supplies Plus location
Friends of the Poor
611 W. Wayne St., Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-422-6821
Mission: Help unemployed adults rise above poverty. Hosts the Third World Shoppe which sells handmade gifts to provide income for the artisans and provide work experience in retail store operations, graphic arts and printing, building maintenance and repair as well as bookkeeping and computer data entry
Wish list: 3D printer and most printing equipment or supplies; most tools including a small garden tiller; old aluminum frame storm windows, especially those from storm doors; 24-inch bike; potting soil and vegetable seeds; food and household supplies; used or new postage stamps; working camcorder; solar collectors and useable wood for building
Drop-off: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or by appointment
From This Day Forward Wedding & Events Ministry
14625 Lima Road, Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-403-7323
Mission: Demonstrate the power of Christ's love to those in need as they celebrate life events. Work with individuals as they plan a special event on a limited budget
Wish list: Women's, young women's and children's formal wear; gently used/new wedding gowns especially plus sizes for all types; dress shoes in women's and children's sizes; jewelry; wedding veils and formal accessories; cash donations to put into Bridal Gown scholarship and toward building garden shed; packing materials such as bubble wrap, tape, large storage containers with lids; batteries of all sizes; Ziploc storage bags; large garment bags for wedding gowns; mailing stamps; color printer paper, white printer paper; Home Depot/Lowes gift cards; gas station gift cards; Christmas wrapping paper
Drop-off: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. boutique hours Saturday or in the outside donation bin by the door entrance at 14625 Lima Road. Email with questions to info@fromthisdayforwardministry.org
Cash/check and gift card donations mailed to: 14625 Lima Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46818
GiveHear
130 W. Main St., Suite 150, Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-602-3276
Mission: That no person be prevented from full participation in life due to hearing loss
Wish list: New hearing aid batteries, new and used hearing aids, new and gently used children's books
Drop-off: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at GiveHear office; you can also request a postage-paid envelope to send your used hearing aids by calling 260-602-3276
Healthier Moms and Babies
1025 W. Rudisill Ave., Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-469-4076
Mission: Reduce infant mortality and improve the outcome of pregnancy in Allen County by offering health education and case management services to low-income, high-risk pregnant women and their families
Wish list: Diapers (all sizes, especially newborn), wipes, diaper rash cream, pacifiers, feminine hygiene supplies, lanolin for nursing mothers, disposable nursing pads, self-care kits for mothers during hospital stays, travel size toiletries
Link to our Target registry:
www.target.com/gift-registry/gift/healthiermomsandbabies2021
Link to our Amazon registry:
www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2PONN8775GDGY?ref_=wl_share
Drop-off: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 29-30; noon to 4 p.m. Dec 1; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec 2, Dec. 6-7, Dec. 9, Dec. 13-16
House of Grace Center for Pregnant Teens and Single Moms United
1118 Jones St., near Jefferson Boulevard and College Street, Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-602-1803
Mission: Provide pregnant teens and single moms items needed for their babies before birth and beyond
Wish list: Diapers, formula and clothes as well as food and hygiene items for moms
Drop off: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
LEARN Resource Center
610 Professional Park Drive, Suite A, New Haven
Phone: 260-749-9516
Mission: Ignite and inspire a mindset for learning by investing in the well-being of children in kindergarten through sixth grade through out-of-school programs and services.
Wish list: New books for children in kindergarten through sixth grade, children board games, craft supplies, blank writing journals, $5-$10 gift cards for youth incentives, video camera, minivan to deliver free summer meals to five meal sites, 15-passenger van to transport children to service-learning/fun field trips
Drop-off: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday; other times by appointment, 610 Professional Park Drive, New Haven; always call prior to drop-off
Literacy Alliance
1005 W Rudisill Blvd., Suite 307, Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-426-7323
Mission: End illiteracy by teaching students through learning centers, literacy programs and tutoring services that empower individuals to succeed at work, at home and in the community
Wish list: Forever stamps, closable/sealable storage bags, plastic forks, pencils, highlighters, copy paper (regular size, white), notebooks, batteries (all sizes), small boxes of tissues, trash can liners, math flash cards, small denomination gas/gift cards, financial donations
Drop-off: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday
Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana
921 E. Dupont Road No. 851, Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-215-9292
Mission: Create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses
Wish list: Grant wishes by donating at www.oki.wish.org/nein
Drop-off: Mail check donations to Make-A-Wish NEIN, 921 E. Dupont Road No. 851, Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Mission: Motherhood
999 E. Tillman Road, Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-338-8939
Mission: Providing mothers with practical, social and emotional support
Wish list: All sizes of diapers, pull-ups, wipes and formula
Drop-off: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
Mail to Community Harvest Food Bank c/o Mission: Motherhood, 999 E. Tillman Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46816
Mustard Seed Furniture Bank of Fort Wayne Inc.
3636 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-471-5802, press 1
Mission: Provide household furnishings to families and individuals as they rebuild their lives after suffering disasters, personal tragedy or other misfortunes
Wish list: Items of greatest need – New basic counter-top appliances: Toasters, can openers, hand mixers, crock pots and coffee pots, new twin-size blankets and/of comforters and sheet sets, gift cards to Macy's, Wal-Mart and/or Lassus, financial donations for Beds4Kids Program and/or Mission; items of continual need – Forever stamps (rolls and/or books), reams/cases of white paper – 20 pounds 81/2 x 11, 3M clear 3-inch packaging tape, 3/4-inch painters tape for labeling of furniture items – blue or green
For a list of larger furniture items that are accepted, go to www.mustardseedfortwayne.com
All donations must be clean, in working order and free of any rips, tears, stains, animal hair and/or cigarette burns.
Drop-off: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, rear of building, ring the doorbell; do not leave items outside
Financial support may be mailed, dropped off or by using the PayPal tab at www.mustardseedfortwayne.com
E-mail: donations@mustardseedfortwayne.com
All pickups are scheduled with advanced notice
The Rose Home Inc.
2208 Wayne Trace, Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-424-1600
Mission: Provide a structured, Christian atmosphere in which a drug/alcohol addicted woman can be guided through a holistic approach to recovery
Wish list: Paper products – toilet paper, paper towels, napkins, etc.; nonperishable food items; brooms, mops, and buckets; vacuum cleaners; gift cards for miscellaneous items for new residents; work boots; underwear; bras; socks; pillows; feminine hygiene products; canned meat (canned beef, canned chicken); rubber-back rugs for bathrooms
Drop-off: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday
St. Andrews Soup Kitchen
2714 New Haven Ave., Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-423-6326
Mission: Serve the hungry and those in need
Wish list: Cash, check or money order donations, powdered milk, peanut butter, rice, pasta products, canned veggies, canned fruit, Ramen noodles and cereal
Drop-off: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday or Friday
Vincent Village
2827 Holton Ave, Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-456-4172
Mission: Provide shelter, care, advocacy, affordable housing, and supportive services for homeless families; provide a long-term continuum of care, training, and resources with empathy, dignity, and accountability
Wish list: Bed in a bag, pillows, bed linen-sheets sets, shampoo, lotion, deodorant, baby wipes, conditioner, toothpaste, feminine hygiene products, soap, toothpaste, razors, diapers and Pull-Ups ages 2-5, shaving cream, Q-Tips, hangers
Drop-off: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
St. Joseph Missions
3505 Lake Ave, Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-426-7358
Mission: Provide emergency shelter and resources for single women experiencing homelessness, regardless of their faith, in an environment that respects their dignity as human persons, affords them the opportunity to live individually and collectively with others in a safe environment of self-government, and empowers them to network with local businesses and social services for employment and self-sufficiency
Wish list: Laundry detergent, hand soap, loofahs, razors, Q-Tips, feminine hygiene products, shaving cream, hair brushes, black hair care products, earplugs, twin-size sheets, copy paper, dish soap, dishwasher detergent, towels, Tylenol, Excedrin, bleach, latex gloves, trash bags
Drop-off: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily
Visiting Nurse
5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-435-3236
Mission: Provide compassion, comfort and guidance through life's journey.
Wish list: Baby monitors, bird seed, lap blankets, adult coloring books, coloring pencils, gas gift cards, Arts United gift cards, Model Magic Modeling Clay
Drop-off: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
YWCA Northeast Indiana
5920 Decatur Road, Fort Wayne
Phone: 260-424-4908
Mission: Empower women, eliminate racism, and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all
Wish list: Linens – twin blankets, bath towels and washcloths, twin sheet sets including pillowcases, pillows. Hygiene – travel-size toiletries (shampoo, conditioner, lotion, body wash); menstrual products; diapers; hairspray and hair products, ethnic hair products/hair products for African-American hair. Clothing – women's T-shirts/undershirts, women's sweatpants/leggings/T-shirts (size small-2X), bras and underwear for women, clothing for children (shoes, underwear, boys pants and shorts, girls clothing size 7-10), women's plus-size jeans, winter clothes for women and children, pajamas, slippers or non-slip socks
Empowerment: Bicycles, board games, card games, activity books, art supplies (paint, markers, crayons, etc.), weekly and monthly planners, cleaning supplies, earbuds/headphones, journals, planners, or pocket calendars; home items – small décor items, picture frames; kitchen items – dish sets, kitchen towels, oven mitts, silverware
Drop-off: Call ahead before bringing donations. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Used clothing and items not accepted
