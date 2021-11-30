COVID-19 cases spike in northeast Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS -- Three major health care organizations on Tuesday urged Hoosiers to get vaccinated to relieve pressure on hospitals as COVID-19 numbers spike again.

This comes as the northeast corner of the state continues to have the highest spread of the virus -- with nine counties in red. Red is the worst rating on the state’s color-coded map. Only two other counties in the rest of the state are in red.

The Indiana Hospital Association, Indiana State Medical Association and Indiana State Nurses Association are pushing vaccinations as a way to help the health care system and to ensure safe holiday gatherings.

The statement said:

“COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising dramatically in Indiana, increasing 66% over the past three weeks and approaching 75% of the peak of the pandemic Indiana faced last November. In addition to the rapid increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, in which the vast majority are unvaccinated, hospitals are caring for more critically ill patients than ever before. Clinical data indicates that patients have more complex conditions than before the pandemic and have longer lengths of stay. In addition, emergency room visits are on the rise, which puts further strain on the system. Should the current trends continue, everyone in need of health care could be impacted.

“We urge all Hoosiers who have not yet received a vaccine or who are eligible to get a booster to do so before winter arrives to ensure a hospital bed is available for all in need. The COVID-19 vaccine has proven to be safe and effective at reducing hospitalizations and death and the best way to reduce your risk of serious illness and protect your friends and family is to get vaccinated before gathering for the holidays.”

The state’s COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday showed 2,203 people hospitalized with COVID-19 around the state. The highest ever came at the end of November 2020, at 3,460. The highest in 2021 was 2,676 in September.

Indiana reported 4,080 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and 117 new deaths. In Allen County, 265 new cases were reported and 13 residents died.

There is still bed capacity in the state’s intensive care units -- about 593 statewide and 85 in the northeast Indiana region.

Parkview Health declined to give specific capacity numbers.

“While we have seen a concerning increase in COVID-19 activity, including hospitalizations, Parkview Health currently has capacity in all hospitals,” spokesperson Tami Brigle said. “We are committed to maintaining operations so we can provide needed care to both COVID-19 patients and patients with other health needs."

She said 87% of Parkview’s hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

