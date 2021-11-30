Tuesday, November 30, 2021 5:18 pm
Communication-line work to restrict area roads
The Journal Gazette
North Clinton Street between Constance and Catherine avenues, Parnell Avenue between California Road and North Clinton Street, and Wells Street between Fernhill Avenue and Louisedale Drive will have intermittent lane restrictions Wednesday and Thursday while crews install communication lines, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.
