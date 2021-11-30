Silver Alert issued for missing Fishers teen

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Fishers teen.

Indiana State Police say Kimber Bowles, 17, was last seen at 9:10 p.m. Monday, a statement from the department said.

Bowles is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, has brown hair and eyes and weighs 112 pounds. She was wearing a black T-shirt, dark pajama pants and was carrying a pink backpack.

Anyone with information about Bowles is asked to call 911 or the Hamilton County sheriff's department at 317-773-1282.