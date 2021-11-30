Suspected killer among the dead at Allen County home

The suspected killer was among four family members found dead in a northwest Allen County home Monday night, police said today.

Troy Hershberger, chief deputy for the Allen County Sheriff's Department, said officers found two males and two females, including a teen-age girl, dead in the home at 7118 W. Cook Road. Investigators believe a man who was found dead killed the other three.

An elderly woman who is part of the same family escaped the home to call police, and authorities received another call from a person at a different location, Hershberger said.

The woman who escaped was reportedly hiding in a bathroom, he said.

Hershberger declined to identify the victims or say how they died until autopsies being conducted today were completed.

Police were called at 8:53 p.m. after receiving a report of shots being fired in the home.

All four of the people who were killed and the woman who escaped lived in the house, Hershberger said.

