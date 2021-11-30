Verbatim: The Tourney Returns to Fort Wayne Division III Men’s Basketball Championship Returns March 18 & 19

The following was released on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021:

FORT WAYNE, IN – After three years, the NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championship returns to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on March 18 & 19 for a weekend of basketball and celebrations. Fort Wayne is set to host the championships through 2026.

“After hosting a successful 2019 Championship full of fanfare, we’re excited to return to Fort Wayne, and once again crown a Division III Men’s Basketball Champion in the heart of basketball country,” says Alex Mortillaro, NCAA Coordinator of Championships and Alliances.

Tickets will go on sale on December 3, and those who buy tickets that day will be treated to a special one-day deal of 4 tickets for $80!

Regular-priced tickets are $30 for adults; $25 for students/seniors/military for an all-session ticket. Find more information and purchase tickets in advance at MUSpartans.com/NCAA.

“As a participating team in the 2019 Championship, the experience of walking into the arena and having fans not only from the participating schools but from the community in the stands, was an amazing feeling. While we’re excited to be getting back to the game we love, we’re excited to be once again welcomed back into Fort Wayne, a city who really knows how to celebrate,” says Mike Schauer, NCAA Committee Chair.

Visit Fort Wayne, Manchester University, and the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum – the local hosts of the Division III Men’s Basketball Championship – are ready to show once again why Fort Wayne’s great venue, hospitality, and community are a perfect home for the Division III Men’s Basketball Championship.

The annual economic impact is estimated at $575,000 for each year of the championship.

The march to Fort Wayne starts now! In less than 110 days, Fort Wayne will once again be a part of NCAA Championship history.