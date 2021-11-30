Verbatim: WorkOne Transitions to Appointment-Only Services

The following was released on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021:

“As we continue to monitor the changes related to the impact of COVID in our region, we believe this is currently the best decision to provide a safe environment within the centers while also serving customers to the best of our ability,” said Northeast Indiana Works President and CEO Edmond O’Neal.

Northeast Indiana Works oversees the WorkOne Northeast centers.

People wishing to make an appointment can contact the nearest WorkOne center by phone. Center locations and phone numbers can be found at www.neinworks.org/workone-locations