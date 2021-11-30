Hall's to close Original Drive-In

Hall's Restaurants announced on its Facebook page today that it is planning to close the Original Drive-In on Bluffton Road after 75 years. The post says the last day of the restaurant at 1502 Bluffton Road will be Dec. 23.

The post continued to say that the Hall family “has made that decision as part of a transition to support new endeavors.”

Last year, the company closed its Hall's Guesthouse Hotel and Conference Center in March and turned Triangle Park into a venue for private events.

The local chain still operates several restaurants and other venues, including The Gas House, The Deck, Takoka, Factory, Don Hall's Hollywood Drive-In, Don Hall's Prime Rib Restaurant, Commissary and The Tavern.