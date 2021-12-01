Signs warn drivers of flood dangers

The City of Fort Wayne is installing warning signs where floodwaters pose a risk to drivers.

Six ‘Turn Around Don’t Drown’ signs will be installed in the area of Junk Ditch, which is susceptible to flooding, the city said in a statement today.

The signs will be placed on Taylor Street, Covington Road, Ardmore Avenue and Freeman Street. They are part of a partnership between the city and the Maumee River Basin Commission.