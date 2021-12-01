The Journal Gazette
 
Home-care company expands to Fort Wayne

A Mishawaka home-care company is expanding in Fort Wayne.

Senior1Care has acquired Angel Corps, the company said today. Terms were not disclosed.

Senior1Care has additional offices in Elkhart and Carmel, a statement from the company said. With the acquisition of Angel Corps, the company more than doubles the number of counties it serves.

The company also plans to open a new branch of its Certified Nursing Assistant training school, Legacy CNA Training, in Fort Wayne.

 

