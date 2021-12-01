Verbatim: Local hospitality group debuts with venture

Be Better Hospitality issued the following Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 –

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – A group of Fort Wayne entrepreneurs and hospitality professionals emerge with a beverage-focused and mission-based business, Be Better Hospitality.

"Serving with Purpose," Be Better Hospitality's tagline, demonstrates the company's steadfast commitment to economic and social growth in the Fort Wayne community and northeast Indiana region. Be Better Hospitality seeks to educate the community and push the local cocktail scene to higher levels with proven leadership in the industry.

In doing so, the group's goal is to further establish Fort Wayne as an attractive, urban Midwest destination for residents and travelers.

Be Better Hospitality is thrilled to announce its launching venture, a dual concept including a barbershop and coffee & cocktail bar, Penny Drip. The location will open in the historic building at 815 Lafayette Street in Downtown Fort Wayne in early 2022.

Penny Drip, the first coffee & cocktail bar of its kind in Fort Wayne, will offer a variety of beverage-related products. Products include coffee and tea drinks and a full bar that will serve low-ABV cocktails, spritzes, iconic coffee cocktails like the espresso martini and Irish coffee, as well as a uniquely curated list of aperitifs and Amari.

A small kitchen will boast flavorful eats, including breakfast sandwiches, specialty tartines, and pastries.

Be Better Hospitality is partnering with Executive Barber to bring Fort Wayne the first-ever barbershop and bar duo, offering various hair grooming services, including classic cuts, styled cuts, and beard trims.

The atmosphere will host an intimate setting, with industrial-modern fixtures and comfortable seating. With plenty of outdoor seating on the patio and open-air garage doors, Penny Drip will surely be the place to be throughout the spring, summer, and fall seasons — and certainly a cozy place to relax in Downtown Fort Wayne during the cooler months.

The space was built in the early 1920s and formerly housed a filling station on U.S. 27 near the well-known Lincoln Highway. The building is on the National Register of Historic Places and was designed by notable Kendallville-based architect A.M. Strauss. According to ARCH, Inc., an architecture and community heritage non-profit organization in Fort Wayne, Strauss famously created several other landmarks, including the Embassy Theatre, Indiana Hotel, Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, and Lincoln Bank Tower, among a handful of others.

Businessman Jerry Henry, the older brother of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, owns the building.

"We are privileged to be a part of the ongoing development taking place in Downtown Fort Wayne, and we believe Penny Drip will add to the vibrancy of those efforts," said Be Better Hospitality Co-Founder Trevor Scovel. "With so many great ideas in the works, we're just getting started, and we can't wait to share and experience this journey together, as a community."

For more information and ways to get involved with our mission, please go to BeBetterHospitality.com.