Attention travelers: Commit to Fort Wayne.

That's the heart of a campaign Fort Wayne International Airport announced Thursday, asking people to literally pledge to fly out of the local terminal.

Individuals can make the pledge online at www.firstflythefort.com

"Air service is a critical element that must be integrated into regional economic development discussions -- and it starts with you," a statement on the home page says.

The "First Fly The Fort" campaign is billed as an important initiative, particularly for the business community.

"When you don't fly local you are giving your money to other communities to use toward their own growth and development, and other airports to continue to grow their air service offerings," a news release said.

"The airport is an essential strategic economic asset for Fort Wayne and the northeast Indiana region. Air service is a critical element that must be integrated into regional economic decisions, which begin with local businesses keeping their dollars local," the release said. "That's why we're encouraging individuals and regional organizations to adopt the Fly the Fort pledge. We know that FWA may not be the best choice every time, but we are asking our business partners, neighbors, and friends to commit to checking FWA first and encouraging their employees to do so as well."

lisagreen@jg.net