Fort Wayne police seek man who held woman, 2 children hostage

Fort Wayne police are searching for a man they believe held a woman inside a home in the 600 block of High Street for several days.

The woman and her two children were able to leave and contacted police just after 10 a.m. this morning, police said.

The woman told officers that she had been physically assaulted by a man inside the house and she had not been allowed to leave.

Officers believed the man was inside the home, armed with a gun. The police department's Emergency Team, Crisis Response Team and Air Support Unit were on hand to try to get the man to leave the home.

Attempts to contact the man were unsuccessful, police said. After several hours, the Emergency Services Team entered the house but the man was not inside.