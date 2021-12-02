Hobby Lobby recalls White Wood Stools Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

Hobby Lobby recalls white wood stools due to the stools can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards.

Consumers can contact Hobby Lobby Stores at 800-326-7931 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.hobbylobby.com and click on the “Recall” tab at the bottom of the page.

This recall involves the White Wood Stool which has a wooden brown curved seat, with squared-off legs that are painted white with a touch of distressing. The legs have supportive cross beams at the bottom of the stool. The stool is about 24 inches tall and 15 inches wide.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled stools and return them to the nearest Hobby Lobby store for a full refund.

Hobby Lobby has received seven reports of the stool breaking while in use, including six incidents resulting in minor injuries.

The stools were sold at Hobby Lobby stores nationwide from June 2021 through July 2021 for about $80.