​Amazon recalls AmazonBasics Memory Foam mattresses due to the mattresses fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.

Consumers can contact Amazon Toll-free at 877-444-3765 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.amazonmattressrecall.expertinquiry.com/ for more information.

The recall involves AmazonBasics Memory Foam Mattresses in 10” and 12” sizes. The recalled mattresses were manufactured in twin, full, queen, king and California king sizes. The mattresses are white with “amazonbasics” printed on the foot panel and have a white federal label with “Amazon.com Services Inc.” identified as the importer.

Amazon is contacting all purchasers to arrange for direct shipment of a cover for consumers to place over the mattresses that will bring the mattresses into compliance, free of charge.

The mattresses were sold at Amazon.com from April 2020 through March 2021 for between $150 and $450.