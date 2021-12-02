Impex Fitness recalls Olympic Dumbbell handles due to the locking collars on the dumbbell handles can slip, dropping weights when held perpendicular to the floor, posing an impact injury hazard.

Consumers can contact Impex Fitness at 800-999-8899 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.impex-fitness.com/fitness-gear-olympic-dumbbell-handle-recall or at www.impex-fitness.com and click on “INFORMATION” at the top of the page for more information.

This recall involves the OBB-20 Olympic Dumbbell handles that can be used with any olympic-size weight plates in any configuration and allows users to perform various dumbbell exercises. The Olympic Dumbbell handles are chrome in color and finish, and each dumbbell handle comes with two locking collars in black.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dumbbell handles and contact Impex Fitness to receive a free replacement set of new locking collars. The replacement collars will be mailed out to consumers free of charge. Consumers should dispose of the old collar by discarding it into the trash

Impex has received four reports of locking collars that slipped. No injuries were reported.

The dumbbells were sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods stores nationwide and online at https://www.dickssportinggoods.com from July 2015 through July 2021 for about $50.