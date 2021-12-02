Harvey named ECHL goaltender of the month

Samuel Harvey of the Komets has been named the ECHL's goaltender of the month for November, the league announced today.

Harvey, 23, a native of Alma, Quebec, went 5-0-1 with one shutout, a 1.80 goals-against average and a save percentage of .947 in six appearances during the month, the ECHL said in a statement.

He allowed two goals or fewer in five of his six appearances, while making at least 29 saves four times, the statement said. It said he recorded his first professional shutout Nov. 13, stopping all 39 shots he faced in a 3-0 win over Toledo.

The award is sponsored by Warrior Hockey.