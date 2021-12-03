80-year term issued in 2019 shooting death

A Fort Wayne man was sentenced today to 80 years in prison for shooting a woman to death while she was in her car just days before Christmas nearly two years ago.

Senaca James, 18, had pleaded guilty during his October trial to murder and using a gun to commit the crime in the death of 18-year-old Dominique Taylor.

She was shot Dec. 22, 2019, at Villa Capri Apartments & Townhomes on South Anthony Boulevard.

James apologized to Taylor's family.

"I did what I did. I can't take it back," he said. "I wish I could."

Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull acknowledged James took responsibility for his actions. But she gave his guilty plea "little weight" because he admitted the crime after 13 witnesses testified during his trial.

"This was completely ridiculous," the judge told James. "You had no business doing what you're doing."

