Driver held after Wabash-Huntington police pursuit

A Lafayette man was arrested after a vehicle pursuit Thursday night in Wabash and Huntington counties, Indiana State Police said today.

Darron Davis, 27, was being held in the Wabash County Jail, state police at Peru said in a statement.

It said a state trooper made a traffic stop on U.S. 24 near Indiana 115 about 11 p.m., and the driver, later identified as Davis, initially stopped. As the trooper walked up to the vehicle, the statement said, the driver backed into the police car, then drove away. The trooper chased him, and the chase ended when the vehicle crashed into woods on Indiana 16 near Huntington County Road 400 West.

The trooper's car was not damaged, police said. Davis was taken to Parkview Huntington Hospital for treatment, then taken to the jail.

Police said he was charged with resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, driving while being deemed a habitual traffic violator, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, reckless driving, possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also had two active arrest warrants out of Tippecanoe County alleging escape/failure to return to lawful detention and failure to appear.