Police: 2 dead in garage

Fort Wayne police are investigating the death of two men found in a garage early today.

Officers said they were called to the 700 block of Cumberland Avenue about 2:24 a.m. and discovered the victims who were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses, but there is no further information.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 260-427-1222, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the free P3 Tips app.

The victims' identities, cause and manner of death are forthcoming from the Allen County coroner's office.