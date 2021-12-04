Indiana HS basketball scores

Here's a look at high school hoops from across the state –

Friday's scores

BOYS

Argos 52, Plymouth 50

Bellmont 56, Whitko 30

Bethany Christian 68, Clinton Christian 14

Bloomfield 66, Shakamak 34

Bloomington South 33, Bedford N. Lawrence 24

Blue River 63, Tri 58

Bluffton 56, S. Adams 53

Boone Grove 67, Washington Twp. 35

Borden 52, Lanesville 30

Brown Co. 45, Eastern (Greene) 39

Brownstown 62, Seymour 55, 2OT

Carmel 72, Lawrence Central 43

Carroll (Flora) 76, Frontier 41

Cascade 63, Monrovia 60

Central Noble 67, Angola 30

Chesterton 68, Hammond Morton 40

Christel House Manual 84, Victory College Prep 56

Clinton Prairie 60, Sheridan 37

Columbia City 70, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 58

Columbus East 44, Trinity Lutheran 22

Columbus North 52, Silver Creek 35

Connersville 64, Rushville 36

Covenant Christian 58, Covington 54

Crothersville 68, Cannelton 64

Danville 68, Indpls Ritter 58

DeKalb 67, Ft. Wayne North 57

Decatur Central 61, Franklin 59

Delta 60, Wabash 40

Dubois 64, Washington Catholic 18

E. Central 62, Milan 39

Eastern (Greentown) 60, Eastbrook 55

Eastern (Pekin) 59, W. Washington 46

Edgewood 43, Cloverdale 18

Edinburgh 58, Oldenburg 45

Elkhart Christian 76, Hamilton 27

Ev. Bosse 97, Boonville 60

Ev. Memorial 58, Terre Haute South 47

Ev. Reitz 60, Vincennes 25

Fairfield 71, Prairie Hts. 44

Faith Christian 37, Delphi 26

Fishers 76, Noblesville 65

Fountain Central 56, Clinton Central 47

Franklin Central 41, Brownsburg 37

Fremont 77, Lakeland 59

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 79, New Haven 53

Garrett 46, Lakewood Park 36

Glenn 54, Elkhart 50

Greenfield 71, Hagerstown 40

Greensburg 74, Batesville 39

Greenwood 42, Martinsville 34

Hamilton Southeastern 72, Avon 59

Hanover Central 70, Whiting 29

Homestead 62, Warsaw 40

Indpls Ben Davis 63, Indpls Pike 60

Indpls Cathedral 63, Indpls Brebeuf 61, OT

Indpls Metro 70, Liberty Christian 56

Indpls Park Tudor 73, Indpls Scecina 36

Indpls Tech 71, Indpls N. Central 68

Jay Co. 53, Woodlan 35

Jeffersonville 61, Ev. North 47

Jennings Co. 101, Madison 72

Jimtown 50, Concord 49

Kouts 61, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 37

Lakeland Christian 54, Culver 51

Lapel 63, Pendleton Hts. 51

Lebanon 53, Crawfordsville 48

Leo 69, Heritage 51

Linton 60, Clay City 36

Madison-Grant 82, Wes-Del 61

Michigan City 67, Gary West 45

Mishawaka 61, Culver Academy 32

Mishawaka Marian 66, S. Bend Riley 53

Mitchell 61, Crawford Co. 51

Monroe Central 48, Daleville 46

Mooresville 38, Indpls Perry Meridian 37

Morgan Twp. 79, W. Central 27

Munster 52, Illiana Christian 38

N. Central (Farmersburg) 78, Eminence 37

N. Decatur 69, S. Decatur 62

N. Harrison 65, Corydon 41

N. Posey 51, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 46

N. Putnam 88, S. Putnam 45

New Albany 61, Ev. Harrison 59

New Castle 56, Hamilton Hts. 53

New Palestine 44, Eastern Hancock 41

NorthWood 69, Triton 43

Northfield 69, Southern Wells 48

Oregon-Davis 58, S. Central (Union Mills) 55

Orleans 52, Springs Valley 41

Owen Valley 59, Indian Creek 46

Owensboro, Ky. 93, Evansville Christian 77

Paoli 51, Henryville 42

Penn 84, S. Bend Clay 45

Peru 57, Kokomo 51

Princeton 68, Tell City 55

Providence 60, Austin 40

Randolph Southern 79, Union City 40

Rochester 50, Winamac 41

Rossville 59, Tri-County 38

S. Bend St. Joseph's 70, S. Bend Adams 68

S. Bend Washington 55, New Prairie 24

S. Dearborn 55, Jac-Cen-Del 50

S. Knox 35, White River Valley 20

Scottsburg 63, Charlestown 27

Seeger 48, S. Newton 45

Southmont 59, N. Montgomery 37

Southwestern (Hanover) 83, Madison Shawe 36

Speedway 72, Beech Grove 53

Sullivan 69, Northview 64, OT

Tennessee Prep, Tenn. 66, Indpls Attucks 61

Tippecanoe Valley 56, Knox 39

Tri-Central 61, Cowan 34

Tri-West 58, Western Boone 48

University 56, Shenandoah 55

Valparaiso 68, E. Chicago Central 27

W. Vigo 44, Greencastle 40

Wapahani 80, Winchester 54

Warren Central 78, Indianapolis Homeschool 44

Washington 42, Southridge 41, OT

Wawasee 52, Manchester 45

Western 43, Northwestern 39

Westview 75, Churubusco 37

Whiteland 74, Plainfield 52

Zionsville 67, Westfield 65, 2OT

Banks of Wabash Tournament=

First Round=

Parke Heritage 55, S. Vermillion 40

Riverton Parke 55, N. Vermillion 47

Cass County Tournament=

Championship=

Cass 61, Pioneer 30

Third Place=

Caston 62, Logansport 54

Lafayette Tournament=

Consolation=

Benton Central 55, Rensselaer 49

Twin Lakes 62, McCutcheon 52

Semifinals=

Lafayette Jeff 51, Lafayette Catholic 45

W. Lafayette 38, Lafayette Harrison 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Union Co. vs. Knightstown, ppd.

GIRLS

Andrean 60, Highland 59

Angola 38, Central Noble 34

Brownsburg 40, Franklin Central 29

Carmel 55, Warren Central 44

Center Grove 47, Lawrence Central 41

Crothersville 69, Cannelton 28

Crown Point 50, Portage 25

Culver 53, Lakeland Christian 38

Delphi 60, Faith Christian 57

Eastbrook 65, Mississinewa 31

Edgewood 43, Cloverdale 18

Elkhart 60, Glenn 42

Ev. Memorial 53, Boonville 27

Franklin 93, Decatur Central 20

Frankton 31, Alexandria 20

Ft. Wayne Luers 50, Ft. Wayne North 37

Ft. Wayne Northrop 73, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 50

Ft. Wayne Snider 77, Ft. Wayne South 38

Greenwood 46, Martinsville 39

Guerin Catholic 32, Yorktown 25

Hammond Noll 60, Calumet 4

Hanover Central 51, Whiting 26

Homestead 67, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 47

Indian Creek 60, Owen Valley 22

Indiana Deaf 64, Indpls Riverside 18

Indpls Ben Davis 60, Lawrence North 56

Indpls N. Central 61, Indpls Pike 42

Indpls Park Tudor 65, Indpls Scecina 20

LaCrosse 47, Westville 42

LaPorte LaLumiere 53, Castle 49

Lake Central 65, Merrillville 54

Lawrenceburg 41, Richmond 16

Lebanon 72, Crawfordsville 28

Lou. Portland Christian, Ky. 72, Central Christian 26

Lowell 44, Kankakee Valley 28

Madison Shawe 33, Southwestern (Hanover) 32

Mishawaka 61, Culver Academy 32

Mooresville 64, Indpls Perry Meridian 30

Munster 66, Hobart 61

N. Newton 53, Hebron 16

Northeastern 55, Centerville 15

Northview 50, Sullivan 48

Norwell 49, Huntington North 47

Oak Hill 66, Elwood 6

Owensboro, Ky. 59, Evansville Christian 28

Plainfield 65, Whiteland 29

S. Putnam 65, N. Putnam 51

S. Ripley 42, Rising Sun 33

Shelbyville 36, Franklin Co. 32

Sheridan 61, Clinton Prairie 46

Silver Creek 53, Bowling Green, Ky. 49

Southport 49, Bloomington North 38

Tell City 59, S. Central (Elizabeth) 24

Terre Haute North 60, Bloomington South 41

Tri-West 65, Western Boone 31

Valparaiso 49, LaPorte 14

W. Vigo 30, Greencastle 27

Waldron 46, Triton Central 39

Washington Twp. 63, Boone Grove 44

Wheeler 43, River Forest 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com