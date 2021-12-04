Saturday, December 04, 2021 1:02 pm
Indiana HS basketball scores
Associated Press
Here's a look at high school hoops from across the state –
Friday's scores
BOYS
Argos 52, Plymouth 50
Bellmont 56, Whitko 30
Bethany Christian 68, Clinton Christian 14
Bloomfield 66, Shakamak 34
Bloomington South 33, Bedford N. Lawrence 24
Blue River 63, Tri 58
Bluffton 56, S. Adams 53
Boone Grove 67, Washington Twp. 35
Borden 52, Lanesville 30
Brown Co. 45, Eastern (Greene) 39
Brownstown 62, Seymour 55, 2OT
Carmel 72, Lawrence Central 43
Carroll (Flora) 76, Frontier 41
Cascade 63, Monrovia 60
Central Noble 67, Angola 30
Chesterton 68, Hammond Morton 40
Christel House Manual 84, Victory College Prep 56
Clinton Prairie 60, Sheridan 37
Columbia City 70, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 58
Columbus East 44, Trinity Lutheran 22
Columbus North 52, Silver Creek 35
Connersville 64, Rushville 36
Covenant Christian 58, Covington 54
Crothersville 68, Cannelton 64
Danville 68, Indpls Ritter 58
DeKalb 67, Ft. Wayne North 57
Decatur Central 61, Franklin 59
Delta 60, Wabash 40
Dubois 64, Washington Catholic 18
E. Central 62, Milan 39
Eastern (Greentown) 60, Eastbrook 55
Eastern (Pekin) 59, W. Washington 46
Edgewood 43, Cloverdale 18
Edinburgh 58, Oldenburg 45
Elkhart Christian 76, Hamilton 27
Ev. Bosse 97, Boonville 60
Ev. Memorial 58, Terre Haute South 47
Ev. Reitz 60, Vincennes 25
Fairfield 71, Prairie Hts. 44
Faith Christian 37, Delphi 26
Fishers 76, Noblesville 65
Fountain Central 56, Clinton Central 47
Franklin Central 41, Brownsburg 37
Fremont 77, Lakeland 59
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 79, New Haven 53
Garrett 46, Lakewood Park 36
Glenn 54, Elkhart 50
Greenfield 71, Hagerstown 40
Greensburg 74, Batesville 39
Greenwood 42, Martinsville 34
Hamilton Southeastern 72, Avon 59
Hanover Central 70, Whiting 29
Homestead 62, Warsaw 40
Indpls Ben Davis 63, Indpls Pike 60
Indpls Cathedral 63, Indpls Brebeuf 61, OT
Indpls Metro 70, Liberty Christian 56
Indpls Park Tudor 73, Indpls Scecina 36
Indpls Tech 71, Indpls N. Central 68
Jay Co. 53, Woodlan 35
Jeffersonville 61, Ev. North 47
Jennings Co. 101, Madison 72
Jimtown 50, Concord 49
Kouts 61, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 37
Lakeland Christian 54, Culver 51
Lapel 63, Pendleton Hts. 51
Lebanon 53, Crawfordsville 48
Leo 69, Heritage 51
Linton 60, Clay City 36
Madison-Grant 82, Wes-Del 61
Michigan City 67, Gary West 45
Mishawaka 61, Culver Academy 32
Mishawaka Marian 66, S. Bend Riley 53
Mitchell 61, Crawford Co. 51
Monroe Central 48, Daleville 46
Mooresville 38, Indpls Perry Meridian 37
Morgan Twp. 79, W. Central 27
Munster 52, Illiana Christian 38
N. Central (Farmersburg) 78, Eminence 37
N. Decatur 69, S. Decatur 62
N. Harrison 65, Corydon 41
N. Posey 51, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 46
N. Putnam 88, S. Putnam 45
New Albany 61, Ev. Harrison 59
New Castle 56, Hamilton Hts. 53
New Palestine 44, Eastern Hancock 41
NorthWood 69, Triton 43
Northfield 69, Southern Wells 48
Oregon-Davis 58, S. Central (Union Mills) 55
Orleans 52, Springs Valley 41
Owen Valley 59, Indian Creek 46
Owensboro, Ky. 93, Evansville Christian 77
Paoli 51, Henryville 42
Penn 84, S. Bend Clay 45
Peru 57, Kokomo 51
Princeton 68, Tell City 55
Providence 60, Austin 40
Randolph Southern 79, Union City 40
Rochester 50, Winamac 41
Rossville 59, Tri-County 38
S. Bend St. Joseph's 70, S. Bend Adams 68
S. Bend Washington 55, New Prairie 24
S. Dearborn 55, Jac-Cen-Del 50
S. Knox 35, White River Valley 20
Scottsburg 63, Charlestown 27
Seeger 48, S. Newton 45
Southmont 59, N. Montgomery 37
Southwestern (Hanover) 83, Madison Shawe 36
Speedway 72, Beech Grove 53
Sullivan 69, Northview 64, OT
Tennessee Prep, Tenn. 66, Indpls Attucks 61
Tippecanoe Valley 56, Knox 39
Tri-Central 61, Cowan 34
Tri-West 58, Western Boone 48
University 56, Shenandoah 55
Valparaiso 68, E. Chicago Central 27
W. Vigo 44, Greencastle 40
Wapahani 80, Winchester 54
Warren Central 78, Indianapolis Homeschool 44
Washington 42, Southridge 41, OT
Wawasee 52, Manchester 45
Western 43, Northwestern 39
Westview 75, Churubusco 37
Whiteland 74, Plainfield 52
Zionsville 67, Westfield 65, 2OT
Banks of Wabash Tournament=
First Round=
Parke Heritage 55, S. Vermillion 40
Riverton Parke 55, N. Vermillion 47
Cass County Tournament=
Championship=
Cass 61, Pioneer 30
Third Place=
Caston 62, Logansport 54
Lafayette Tournament=
Consolation=
Benton Central 55, Rensselaer 49
Twin Lakes 62, McCutcheon 52
Semifinals=
Lafayette Jeff 51, Lafayette Catholic 45
W. Lafayette 38, Lafayette Harrison 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Union Co. vs. Knightstown, ppd.
GIRLS
Andrean 60, Highland 59
Angola 38, Central Noble 34
Brownsburg 40, Franklin Central 29
Carmel 55, Warren Central 44
Center Grove 47, Lawrence Central 41
Crothersville 69, Cannelton 28
Crown Point 50, Portage 25
Culver 53, Lakeland Christian 38
Delphi 60, Faith Christian 57
Eastbrook 65, Mississinewa 31
Edgewood 43, Cloverdale 18
Elkhart 60, Glenn 42
Ev. Memorial 53, Boonville 27
Franklin 93, Decatur Central 20
Frankton 31, Alexandria 20
Ft. Wayne Luers 50, Ft. Wayne North 37
Ft. Wayne Northrop 73, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 50
Ft. Wayne Snider 77, Ft. Wayne South 38
Greenwood 46, Martinsville 39
Guerin Catholic 32, Yorktown 25
Hammond Noll 60, Calumet 4
Hanover Central 51, Whiting 26
Homestead 67, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 47
Indian Creek 60, Owen Valley 22
Indiana Deaf 64, Indpls Riverside 18
Indpls Ben Davis 60, Lawrence North 56
Indpls N. Central 61, Indpls Pike 42
Indpls Park Tudor 65, Indpls Scecina 20
LaCrosse 47, Westville 42
LaPorte LaLumiere 53, Castle 49
Lake Central 65, Merrillville 54
Lawrenceburg 41, Richmond 16
Lebanon 72, Crawfordsville 28
Lou. Portland Christian, Ky. 72, Central Christian 26
Lou. Portland Christian, Ky. 72, Christian Academy 26
Lowell 44, Kankakee Valley 28
Madison Shawe 33, Southwestern (Hanover) 32
Mishawaka 61, Culver Academy 32
Mooresville 64, Indpls Perry Meridian 30
Munster 66, Hobart 61
N. Newton 53, Hebron 16
Northeastern 55, Centerville 15
Northview 50, Sullivan 48
Norwell 49, Huntington North 47
Oak Hill 66, Elwood 6
Owensboro, Ky. 59, Evansville Christian 28
Plainfield 65, Whiteland 29
S. Putnam 65, N. Putnam 51
S. Ripley 42, Rising Sun 33
Shelbyville 36, Franklin Co. 32
Sheridan 61, Clinton Prairie 46
Silver Creek 53, Bowling Green, Ky. 49
Southport 49, Bloomington North 38
Tell City 59, S. Central (Elizabeth) 24
Terre Haute North 60, Bloomington South 41
Tri-West 65, Western Boone 31
Valparaiso 49, LaPorte 14
W. Vigo 30, Greencastle 27
Waldron 46, Triton Central 39
Washington Twp. 63, Boone Grove 44
Wheeler 43, River Forest 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com
