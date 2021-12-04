The Journal Gazette
 
Saturday, December 04, 2021 1:02 pm

Indiana HS basketball scores

Associated Press

Here's a look at high school hoops from across the state –

Friday's scores

BOYS

Argos 52, Plymouth 50

 

Bellmont 56, Whitko 30

 

Bethany Christian 68, Clinton Christian 14

 

Bloomfield 66, Shakamak 34

 

Bloomington South 33, Bedford N. Lawrence 24

 

Blue River 63, Tri 58

 

Bluffton 56, S. Adams 53

 

Boone Grove 67, Washington Twp. 35

 

Borden 52, Lanesville 30

 

Brown Co. 45, Eastern (Greene) 39

 

Brownstown 62, Seymour 55, 2OT

 

Carmel 72, Lawrence Central 43

 

Carroll (Flora) 76, Frontier 41

 

Cascade 63, Monrovia 60

 

Central Noble 67, Angola 30

 

Chesterton 68, Hammond Morton 40

 

Christel House Manual 84, Victory College Prep 56

 

Clinton Prairie 60, Sheridan 37

 

Columbia City 70, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 58

 

Columbus East 44, Trinity Lutheran 22

 

Columbus North 52, Silver Creek 35

 

Connersville 64, Rushville 36

 

Covenant Christian 58, Covington 54

 

Crothersville 68, Cannelton 64

 

Danville 68, Indpls Ritter 58

 

DeKalb 67, Ft. Wayne North 57

 

Decatur Central 61, Franklin 59

 

Delta 60, Wabash 40

 

Dubois 64, Washington Catholic 18

 

E. Central 62, Milan 39

 

Eastern (Greentown) 60, Eastbrook 55

 

Eastern (Pekin) 59, W. Washington 46

 

Edgewood 43, Cloverdale 18

 

Edinburgh 58, Oldenburg 45

 

Elkhart Christian 76, Hamilton 27

 

Ev. Bosse 97, Boonville 60

 

Ev. Memorial 58, Terre Haute South 47

 

Ev. Reitz 60, Vincennes 25

 

Fairfield 71, Prairie Hts. 44

 

Faith Christian 37, Delphi 26

 

Fishers 76, Noblesville 65

 

Fountain Central 56, Clinton Central 47

 

Franklin Central 41, Brownsburg 37

 

Fremont 77, Lakeland 59

 

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 79, New Haven 53

 

Garrett 46, Lakewood Park 36

 

Glenn 54, Elkhart 50

 

Greenfield 71, Hagerstown 40

 

Greensburg 74, Batesville 39

 

Greenwood 42, Martinsville 34

 

Hamilton Southeastern 72, Avon 59

 

Hanover Central 70, Whiting 29

 

Homestead 62, Warsaw 40

 

Indpls Ben Davis 63, Indpls Pike 60

 

Indpls Cathedral 63, Indpls Brebeuf 61, OT

 

Indpls Metro 70, Liberty Christian 56

 

Indpls Park Tudor 73, Indpls Scecina 36

 

Indpls Tech 71, Indpls N. Central 68

 

Jay Co. 53, Woodlan 35

 

Jeffersonville 61, Ev. North 47

 

Jennings Co. 101, Madison 72

 

Jimtown 50, Concord 49

 

Kouts 61, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 37

 

Lakeland Christian 54, Culver 51

 

Lapel 63, Pendleton Hts. 51

 

Lebanon 53, Crawfordsville 48

 

Leo 69, Heritage 51

 

Linton 60, Clay City 36

 

Madison-Grant 82, Wes-Del 61

 

Michigan City 67, Gary West 45

 

Mishawaka 61, Culver Academy 32

 

Mishawaka Marian 66, S. Bend Riley 53

 

Mitchell 61, Crawford Co. 51

 

Monroe Central 48, Daleville 46

 

Mooresville 38, Indpls Perry Meridian 37

 

Morgan Twp. 79, W. Central 27

 

Munster 52, Illiana Christian 38

 

N. Central (Farmersburg) 78, Eminence 37

 

N. Decatur 69, S. Decatur 62

 

N. Harrison 65, Corydon 41

 

N. Posey 51, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 46

 

N. Putnam 88, S. Putnam 45

 

New Albany 61, Ev. Harrison 59

 

New Castle 56, Hamilton Hts. 53

 

New Palestine 44, Eastern Hancock 41

 

NorthWood 69, Triton 43

 

Northfield 69, Southern Wells 48

 

Oregon-Davis 58, S. Central (Union Mills) 55

 

Orleans 52, Springs Valley 41

 

Owen Valley 59, Indian Creek 46

 

Owensboro, Ky. 93, Evansville Christian 77

 

Paoli 51, Henryville 42

 

Penn 84, S. Bend Clay 45

 

Peru 57, Kokomo 51

 

Princeton 68, Tell City 55

 

Providence 60, Austin 40

 

Randolph Southern 79, Union City 40

 

Rochester 50, Winamac 41

 

Rossville 59, Tri-County 38

 

S. Bend St. Joseph's 70, S. Bend Adams 68

 

S. Bend Washington 55, New Prairie 24

 

S. Dearborn 55, Jac-Cen-Del 50

 

S. Knox 35, White River Valley 20

 

Scottsburg 63, Charlestown 27

 

Seeger 48, S. Newton 45

 

Southmont 59, N. Montgomery 37

 

Southwestern (Hanover) 83, Madison Shawe 36

 

Speedway 72, Beech Grove 53

 

Sullivan 69, Northview 64, OT

 

Tennessee Prep, Tenn. 66, Indpls Attucks 61

 

Tippecanoe Valley 56, Knox 39

 

Tri-Central 61, Cowan 34

 

Tri-West 58, Western Boone 48

 

University 56, Shenandoah 55

 

Valparaiso 68, E. Chicago Central 27

 

W. Vigo 44, Greencastle 40

 

Wapahani 80, Winchester 54

 

Warren Central 78, Indianapolis Homeschool 44

 

Washington 42, Southridge 41, OT

 

Wawasee 52, Manchester 45

 

Western 43, Northwestern 39

 

Westview 75, Churubusco 37

 

Whiteland 74, Plainfield 52

 

Zionsville 67, Westfield 65, 2OT

 

Banks of Wabash Tournament=

 

First Round=

 

Parke Heritage 55, S. Vermillion 40

 

Riverton Parke 55, N. Vermillion 47

 

Cass County Tournament=

 

Championship=

 

Cass 61, Pioneer 30

 

Third Place=

 

Caston 62, Logansport 54

 

Lafayette Tournament=

 

Consolation=

 

Benton Central 55, Rensselaer 49

 

Twin Lakes 62, McCutcheon 52

 

Semifinals=

 

Lafayette Jeff 51, Lafayette Catholic 45

 

W. Lafayette 38, Lafayette Harrison 36

 

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

 

Union Co. vs. Knightstown, ppd.

 

GIRLS 

Andrean 60, Highland 59

 

Angola 38, Central Noble 34

 

Brownsburg 40, Franklin Central 29

 

Carmel 55, Warren Central 44

 

Center Grove 47, Lawrence Central 41

 

Crothersville 69, Cannelton 28

 

Crown Point 50, Portage 25

 

Culver 53, Lakeland Christian 38

 

Delphi 60, Faith Christian 57

 

Eastbrook 65, Mississinewa 31

 

Edgewood 43, Cloverdale 18

 

Elkhart 60, Glenn 42

 

Ev. Memorial 53, Boonville 27

 

Franklin 93, Decatur Central 20

 

Frankton 31, Alexandria 20

 

Ft. Wayne Luers 50, Ft. Wayne North 37

 

Ft. Wayne Northrop 73, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 50

 

Ft. Wayne Snider 77, Ft. Wayne South 38

 

Greenwood 46, Martinsville 39

 

Guerin Catholic 32, Yorktown 25

 

Hammond Noll 60, Calumet 4

 

Hanover Central 51, Whiting 26

 

Homestead 67, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 47

 

Indian Creek 60, Owen Valley 22

 

Indiana Deaf 64, Indpls Riverside 18

 

Indpls Ben Davis 60, Lawrence North 56

 

Indpls N. Central 61, Indpls Pike 42

 

Indpls Park Tudor 65, Indpls Scecina 20

 

LaCrosse 47, Westville 42

 

LaPorte LaLumiere 53, Castle 49

 

Lake Central 65, Merrillville 54

 

Lawrenceburg 41, Richmond 16

 

Lebanon 72, Crawfordsville 28

 

Lou. Portland Christian, Ky. 72, Central Christian 26

 

Lou. Portland Christian, Ky. 72, Christian Academy 26

 

Lowell 44, Kankakee Valley 28

 

Madison Shawe 33, Southwestern (Hanover) 32

 

Mishawaka 61, Culver Academy 32

 

Mooresville 64, Indpls Perry Meridian 30

 

Munster 66, Hobart 61

 

N. Newton 53, Hebron 16

 

Northeastern 55, Centerville 15

 

Northview 50, Sullivan 48

 

Norwell 49, Huntington North 47

 

Oak Hill 66, Elwood 6

 

Owensboro, Ky. 59, Evansville Christian 28

 

Plainfield 65, Whiteland 29

 

S. Putnam 65, N. Putnam 51

 

S. Ripley 42, Rising Sun 33

 

Shelbyville 36, Franklin Co. 32

 

Sheridan 61, Clinton Prairie 46

 

Silver Creek 53, Bowling Green, Ky. 49

 

Southport 49, Bloomington North 38

 

Tell City 59, S. Central (Elizabeth) 24

 

Terre Haute North 60, Bloomington South 41

 

Tri-West 65, Western Boone 31

 

Valparaiso 49, LaPorte 14

 

W. Vigo 30, Greencastle 27

 

Waldron 46, Triton Central 39

 

Washington Twp. 63, Boone Grove 44

 

Wheeler 43, River Forest 41

 

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

