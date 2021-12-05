Verbatim: Young Statement on Passing of Senator Bob Dole

The following was released on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021:

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Todd Young (R-Ind.) released the following statement on the passing of Senator Bob Dole.

“One of the greats of the Greatest Generation, courageous in war, humble and civil in peace, Senator Bob Dole believed in the American people, our system, and our way of life. He spent a lifetime working through institutions to serve others, especially his fellow veterans. His life should remind us all that common decency and public virtue is not a hindrance to political success. May peace be with Mr. Dole’s family, and may Bob Dole – an authentic American Hero – forever rest in peace,” Senator Young said.