Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control Betsy is a 2-year-old spayed female rabbit. She is friendly and curious and would be great with children. To meet Betsy, call Animal Care & Control at 427-5502. Humane Fort Wayne Moonwind is a 1-year-old, neutered terrier, pit bull mix. He is large at 46 pounds. To meet Moonwind, contact Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454. Humane Fort Wayne Algeria is a 2-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair mix. He's a little shy at first. Call Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454 Tuesday through Sunday. Monday, December 06, 2021 1:00 am Pets of the week