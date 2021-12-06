Allen County moving toward “red” for COVID-19 spread

Allen County's top doctor expects the community will soon move from orange to red on the state's color-coded map for coronavirus spread.

"As of the weekend, we were at 15.1%," Dr. Matthew Sutter said today, referring to Allen County's seven-day positivity rate. "That puts us in red on Wednesday."

Sutter, the county health commissioner, shared that information as a guest on Mayor Tom Henry's podcast. The men recorded the 16-minute episode at Citizens Square in downtown Fort Wayne.

The Allen County Department of Health reported 214 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 68,334. Deaths remained at 879.

Last week, the county stayed in the orange – the second-most serious category on the state's map – with a seven-day positivity rate of 14.03%, just shy of the 15% threshold for red. The rate measures the number of positive cases compared to the number tests given.

Allen County's average daily case rate is above 300 and continues to rise, Sutter said, adding the delta variant remains dominant here.

The effect on hospitals is of particular concern.

"What I don't think the people know is how bad the hospitals are right now," Sutter said. "The hospitals are really feeling the strain."

The county's vaccination rate is 53.3% of eligible residents.

"The vast majority of people being admitted and the vast majority of people on vents and dying are unvaccinated," Sutter said.

Henry encouraged listeners to get vaccinated and to get the boosters.

asloboda@jg.net