Hessen Cassel stormwater, sidewalk progress celebrated

City officials celebrated a milestone Monday in the progress of the $7 million project on Hessen Cassel Road.

Deputy Mayor Karl Bandemer and city officials gathered at East Maple Grove Avenue and Hessen Cassel in the Village Woods neighborhood to observe the end of the project’s second and largest phase, which focused on stormwater and sidewalk improvements. The multi-phase project will improve drainage for 2,300 homes and 70 businesses, a news release states.

The project connects more than a dozen neighborhoods with new sidewalks on the Hessen Cassel corridor.

"After years of planning, we are pleased to see progress with this nearly $7 million investment, not only to address standing water and drainage issues but to partner with Public Works to add sidewalks," said Anne Marie Smrcheck, manager for sewer and stormwater engineering.

"It’s been a challenge to deal with the altered traffic patterns during construction. And, we appreciate the cooperation and support of the residents, the school district, and businesses during the project."

The project’s $3.87 million second phase stretches from Stardale Drive to Oxford Street with 2.7 miles of sidewalks on both sides of Hessen Cassel. The event also marked the completion of 3.5 miles of ditches, bioswales and stormwater pipe.

The project’s $2.1 million first phase was completed in January with similar improvements on Hessen Cassel from Tillman Road to Stardale.

The third phase will bring a wetland to the Colonial Heritage neighborhood. It is under construction and is expected to be completed in 2022.

The overall project will benefit 13 neighborhoods -- Branning Hills, Casselwood Terrace, Eastland Gardens, Hickory Grove, Trier Ridge Park, Continental Park, Rolling Rose, Village Woods Community, Congress-McKinnie, Village Green, Colonial Heritage, Hoevelwood and Greater McMillen Park.

