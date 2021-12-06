Silver Alert declared for missing Richmond teen

A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Richmond teenager believed to be in extreme danger and who may require medical assistance, Indiana State Police said today.

Courtney Tout, 14, was last seen at 7 p.m. Sunday in Richmond. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 120 pounds, white, with strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes, and has a nose piercing.

Anyone with information about Courtney is asked to contact Richmond police at 765-983-7247 or dial 911.