Monday, December 06, 2021 2:22 pm
Silver Alert declared for missing Richmond teen
The Journal Gazette
A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Richmond teenager believed to be in extreme danger and who may require medical assistance, Indiana State Police said today.
Courtney Tout, 14, was last seen at 7 p.m. Sunday in Richmond. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 120 pounds, white, with strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes, and has a nose piercing.
Anyone with information about Courtney is asked to contact Richmond police at 765-983-7247 or dial 911.
