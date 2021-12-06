Mobile vaccination clinic set for DeKalb County

The Indiana Department of Health is hosting a vaccination and testing clinic next week in DeKalb County.

The clinic will be held from Tuesday until Thursday at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds Middaugh Hall, 708 S. Union St. in Auburn, a statement from the DeKalb County Homeland Security department said today.

Clinic hours will be from noon until 8 p.m. for any resident 5 or older.

To make an appointment, call 211. Walk-ins are also welcome.