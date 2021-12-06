2 found dead in Fort Wayne garage were shot to death

The deaths of the two teens found in a garage on Fort Wayne's north side were no accident.

The Allen County coroner's office on Monday ruled them homicides – the county's 42nd and 43rd of the year, tying last year's homicide total.

That's just six short of the county's record of 49 homicides reported in 2016.

Both Brendan Steave Cole, 19, of Fort Wayne, and Juan Jose Ramirez Jr., 16, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, died from multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner's office said.

Police found the teens just before 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Cumberland Avenue, near Glenbrook Square.

Medics from Three Rivers Ambulance Authority pronounced them dead at the scene, the coroner's office said.

City police and the Allen County Sheriff's Department investigated seven suspicious deaths last week. Six were declared homicides.

Police said Renako Sadiki Kenyatta Thomas, 34, was shot to death early Nov. 28 in an apartment complex in the 7000 block of Decatur Road. Dakota Waudby, 19, is charged with murder in Thomas' death.

Police were also called Nov. 29 to a house at 7118 W. Cook Road in northwest Allen County where four people were found dead. Investigators believe Samuel Mason Long, 20, shot and killed his parents, Mark A. Long, 50, and Lisa Renee Long, 45, and sister Mahala Long, 15, before killing himself.

Anyone with information about Friday's investigation on Cumberland Avenue is asked to call police at 260-427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867. Tips may also be submitted through the free P3 Tips app.

