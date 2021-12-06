Section of Washington Center Road to close

Eastbound Washington Center Road, between Kroemer and O’Day roads, will be closed to through traffic from Tuesday through Dec. 21 while crews install a gas line, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

The westbound lanes will remain open during the work, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.

A marked detour will use U.S. 33, U.S. 30 and O’Day Road, the statement said.

For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.