Monday, December 06, 2021 11:08 am
Section of Washington Center Road to close
The Journal Gazette
Eastbound Washington Center Road, between Kroemer and O’Day roads, will be closed to through traffic from Tuesday through Dec. 21 while crews install a gas line, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
The westbound lanes will remain open during the work, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.
A marked detour will use U.S. 33, U.S. 30 and O’Day Road, the statement said.
For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.
