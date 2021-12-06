Verbatim: Governor Eric Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff

The following was released on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021:

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the life of Senator Bob Dole. Flags should be flown at half-staff at the Indiana Statehouse immediately until sunset on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.

Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents to lower their flags to half-staff.