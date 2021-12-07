Restrictions on sexually oriented businesses will remain

The restrictions on sexually oriented businesses approved in 2017 will remain intact despite four Fort Wayne City Council members voting to repeal them.

Strip club employees have reported a decrease in safety at their workplaces since the ordinance went into effect. Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, proposed a partial repeal of the ordinance that requires clubs to close from midnight to 7 a.m. daily and sets other restrictions.

The ordinance also states that employees cannot appear semi-nude unless separated from patrons by 6 feet, on a stage at least 18 inches off the floor and in a room no less than 600 square feet.

Scott Bergthold, the attorney who represented the city in a recent related lawsuit, said dancers wearing thong underwear and pasties covering their nipples are considered to be semi-nude. In order to have contact with patrons, dancers are required by the ordinance to be wearing at least a bikini that covers the dancer’s buttocks.

Before Arp presented the partial repeal of the 2017 ordinance, he yielded the floor to Bergthold and Fort Wayne Police Capt. Kevin Hunter for a presentation in support of the restrictions. Bergthold said the industry pressures dancers to perform illegal activities and increases crime in the areas surrounding strip clubs.

The repeal failed with a 5-4 vote.

dfilchak@jg.net