ECHL, players' union extend collective bargaining agreement

The Professional Hockey Players’ Association and the ECHL have agreed to extend their collective bargaining agreement.

The agreement, effective through June 30, 2025, has been ratified by ECHL players and approved by the league’s Board of Governors, the ECHL said in a statement today.

“The extension of the ECHL/PHPA Collective Bargaining Agreement is a testament to the working relationship the League and Players have established, with a focus of emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic together in the Season ahead,” ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin said in the statement. “The League is thankful for representatives from both organizations throughout this process to focus on stability and growth for the ECHL as we progress forward.”

“This extension reflects the healing and recovery needed for ECHL teams and Players alike after enduring a pandemic that has negatively impacted sports the past two seasons,” said Larry Landon, PHPA executive director, in the statement. “I would like to thank the ECHL for their cooperation toward this extension, as well as the PHPA Negotiating Committee, Executive Committee members, and ECHL Player Representatives.”