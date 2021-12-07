Fremont man charged in August shooting

A Fremont man has been arrested and charged with reckless homicide in connection with an Aug. 31 shooting.

A warrant was issued for 18-year-old Octavian Lensky after a three-month investigation by the Indiana State Police and the Steuben County sheriff’s department. The shooting occurred in the 100 block of North Baum Street and killed 18-year-old Caiden Hulliberger, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Lensky was found just after 11 a.m. today in the 1200 block of North Wayne Street in Angola, and was booked into the Steuben County Jail without bond, pending an initial court appearance, the statement said.