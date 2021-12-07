Communication line work to restrict area roads

Crescent Avenue between Hazelwood Drive and Springfield Avenue, Pontiac Street between Caroline and Lafayette streets, and Paulding Road between Decatur Road and Smith Street and between Plaza Drive and Abbott Street will have intermittent lane restrictions from today through Thursday while crews install communication lines, the city of Fort Wayne said.

For questions or to report problems, call the city's bridge department at 427-1172 or its right of way department at 427-6155.